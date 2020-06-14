MONTREAL -- A man in his 20s was arrested for impaired driving and is awaiting charges, while one of the passengers in his vehicle is in the hospital after an single-vehicle accident.

The latter was seriously injured in an accident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 143 in Val-Joli, in the Eastern Townships.

The victim, the driver and another passenger were in a pick-up truck, when the driver lost control and crashed.

"For reasons that remain to be determined, the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a fence and post, before ending up in a ditch," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Marie-Michèle Moore.

One of the two passengers suffered serious injuries, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. His condition has now stabilized.

The other passenger and the driver suffered minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.