The Surete du Quebec was out at John Abbott College Friday looking for potential future police officers.

The goal, they said, is diversity.

“We're here just to get that little spark. The one that might be hesitant, saying 'You know what, I'm not sure if it’s right for me,'” said SQ officer Gabriel l’Heureux.

The visit itself wasn't a surprise, but rather the language they spoke.

“Six, seven years ago, this was unheard of,” said Paul Chablo, a former Montreal police officer who has been working in the police technology program at John Abbott College for 20 years.

Chablo said this is the first time he's seen the SQ's recruitment pitch done in English.

“It's the greatest example of inclusion I've seen them do in years,” he said.

That's exactly the message the SQ is going for, while on a mission to make the force more diverse.

“We come from all walks of life. Men, women, different religious backgrounds, different beliefs, orientations and that's what were here to show people,” said l’Heureux.

Numbers show the force isn't very diverse: in fact, the most recent data available shows only about 1 per cent of SQ officers are from visible minorities.

“Anyone who is diverse is something a plus that we're looking for. Why? Because we represent society and we want to represent them to the best of their abilities,” said l’Heureux.

“What this is saying is that people from all nationalities, all backgrounds are all welcome to join the Surete du Quebec and that's an important message,” added Chablo.