Difficult days for marginalized community in Montreal's Cabot Square
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 4:14PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 4:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal's Cabot Square under extreme heat is not a comfortable place. People facing substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness all gather in one inhospitable park.
The city provides food, water, and even installed a sprinkler so people can refresh.
But Cabot Square is also where marginalized people will talk about police abuse they've suffered in the past.
