The country’s oldest sports club is getting a major overhaul.

Club Sportif MAA is incorporating condos into its upper floors, and the facilities will see some upgrades.

The development project was launched in partnership with Devimco, a real estate company, and carries a $150 million price tag - $20 million reserved for upgrading the sports club.

The finished project will comprise more than 300 condo units on 31 residential floors.

The MAA itself will be expanded to 45,000 square feet.

Founded in 1881, the club is one of Canada’s most well-known – Canada’s first Olympic gold medallist, Etienne Desmarteau, trained there.

It was also voted best fitness club in the country by Reader’s Digest in 2006.

In the meantime, the MAA – and its 2,800 members – will be relocated to a temporary location when work begins in August 2019.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2021.