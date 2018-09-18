

CTV Montreal





Political leaders are facing new questions following their performances in Quebec's historic English-language debate, and what they are saying is having an effect on voters.

CJAD host Andrew Carter questioned Liberal leader Philippe Couillard on Tuesday where one key topic came up: the Bonjour/Hi motion.

Passed unanimously by the National Assembly last year, the motion was sparked when a francophone manager of a shoe store said he was only speaking French to "accommodate" French-language reporters, and Parti Quebecois MNAs introduced a motion saying that the word "Hi" was an "irritant."

Following some debate the motion was amended so as to promote French without disparaging the English language, and politicians passed a symbolic motion encouraging shopkeepers to use only the word "Bonjour" when greeting clients.

That generated backlash from anglophones -- much more anger than the Liberals were expecting -- and Couillard said that ultimately it led him to develop a closer relationship with anglophones.

"It's like any relationship in life. It needs to be refreshed and kept and you have to work on it at all times. And that's exactly how I felt and I decided that we needed to act out of principles," said Couillard.

"The fact that we had the debate yesterday in English is a great progress for our society. I'm happy about that, and I'm sure it cannot be taken away. At each provincial campaign there's going to be an English debate."

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée added that he enjoyed the English-language debate, although he was not yet ready to commit to one in 2022.

Legault accuses Couillard of changing message

Francois Legault accused Couillard Tuesday of saying different things in different languages.

"We saw that Mr. Couillard has a different language, different positions, about "Bonjour/Hi," about school board elections, so he's not saying the same things in French as in English and I don't think that anglophones will like that," said Legault.

Legault said he hoped he would gain support from the anglophone population as the result of what he said during Monday's debate.

Parti Quebecois feels momentum shifting

On Tuesday Lisée, feeling the support for the CAQ was weak, spent his time attacking Francois Legault as being just not ready to govern.

Questions about Legault's understanding of immigration and language regulations have come up several times, and over the weekend Legault answered questions incorrectly regarding the length of time needed to become a citizen.

Lisée said those answers show Legault is just not credible, and he expects more voters will reconsider as the election draws near.

"I think people realize how unprepared Mr. Legault and the CAQ are to govern Quebec," said Lisée.

Pointing out Legault's plan to provide pre-kindergarten classes across the province, Lisée said "their proposals are either non-credible, on the four-year-olds, it just cannot happen. There are not 5,000 rooms in our primary schools, in our elementary schools to have that. Or on immigration, it's appalling. The proposal on immigration is simply appalling."

Polls showing shift

A Mainstreet Research poll conducted since last Thursday's debate shows the CAQ has lost public support, while the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire are gaining.

The CAQ is in the lead with 29.1 percent support, but that is down five percentage points. Analysts say that if the election were conducted today the CAQ would win 57 seats and form a minority government.

The Liberals are slightly up to 28.6 percent, while the PQ are a distant third at 21.5 percent. Quebec Solidaire is sitting at 17.1 percent -- up 2.5 percentage points.

The Mainstreet poll surveyed 1,655 people on Friday and Saturday.