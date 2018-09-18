

CTV Montreal





With the fear of a referendum on Quebec's independence off the table, the first-ever televised English-language debate among political leaders created interesting discussions on other policies that concern voters.

Concordia University students watching Monday's debate said that gave anglophones more choices -- although they noted that many students at Montreal's English universities are francophones.

"I think the fact that there's an English debate this year shows a lot about wanting to bring anglophones into the group of more democratically active people," said one student.

The president of the Quebec Community Groups Network said the fact that the leaders debated in English is a great sign for the anglophone community.

Geoffrey Chambers said all four leaders brought up issues that concern everyone across the province -- not just anglophones -- such as health care and education.

"[Francois] Legault was very clear that he was going to reform school boards and get rid of our school boards so I think there is a strong feeling in our community against that move so I think that will be an important consideration. I think while he reached out the community in many ways Lisée talked about separation being the goal and so that will be a consideration for our community," said Chambers.

"[Philippe] Couillard made a good case that he's responded to the community but he's also got to be answerable for a lot of things that haven't got done. Manon Massé I think is more of a marginal kind of pitch but there are people very strongly in favour of her environmental position and some of her economic policies so they all have their points of appeal."

While the students were used to hearing from and reading about political leaders in French, they were impressed at the quality of the English spoken.

"As an anglo we've almost been politically programmed to count these people out because of petty language struggles," said a journalism and political science student.

"The surprise was that Mr. Lisée did a really good job, and Madame Massé I think has done a really good job representing students who I think they're not really going after."

Political analyst Antonia Maioni also said that voters were not judging people on their language skills, but their willingness to participate.

"[Massé] apologized at some points for her lack of skills, but she was actually quite forceful and she brought the debate home to issues that matter for Quebec Solidaire," said Maioni.

Maioni said that overall, the debate played to Couillard's strengths.

"He spoke to his English language viewers by bringing the conversation and the debate back to issues that mattered and positions that mattered for English-language communities across Quebec. But he also stayed on message, really tightly on message, and that's going to be importent in the way that francophone voters interpret this debate," said Maioni.

A key concern for many was the focus on immigration, while others were more interested in the environmental impact of the future government.

Others said the debate shows that many in Quebec are still wrongly worried about the use of English in Quebec.

"I would never consider the PQ but from somebody who keeps saying he cares about anglophones - it's disappointing," said another student.

Overall those watching were not concerned about the linguistic mastery of those speaking in their second language, but were grateful the leaders showed the willingness to try.

"I think it was really interesting seeing the leaders debate in English for the first time. It made them really relatable in my opinion," said a student.

Massé, who struggled the most to speak fluently, was able to get her points across and convince voters .

"I am more or less decided for Quebec Solidaire at the moment.," said one anglo student.

"I don't identify as a sovereignist but for myself and others I've talked to that we're sort of sick of being pigeonholed as that being the only issue on the table and it's an election where there are other issues."

All four parties agreed to the debate earlier in the summer, when polls showed the CAQ and the Liberals were very close in terms of widespread support, although Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisée was the first to agree.

Quebec Solidaire asked if Massé, who did not speak fluent English, could be replaced by her co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, who is fluent, but that request was refused by the other parties.