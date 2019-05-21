Featured Video
Cyclist, 22, in critical condition after being struck by car in St-Michel
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:34PM EDT
A 22-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Saint-Michel Tuesday evening.
A 911 call was placed at 5:30 p.m. after the car struck the cyclist as they both headed west on Jarry St. at the corner of Joseph-Guibord. Ave.
The young man was transported to hospital with critical injuries to his lower body. The 55-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Montreal police have put a perimeter in place as they analyze the scene.
Jarry is closed in both directions between St-Michel Blvd. and 14th Ave.
