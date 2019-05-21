

CTV Montreal





A 22-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Saint-Michel Tuesday evening.

A 911 call was placed at 5:30 p.m. after the car struck the cyclist as they both headed west on Jarry St. at the corner of Joseph-Guibord. Ave.

The young man was transported to hospital with critical injuries to his lower body. The 55-year-old driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Montreal police have put a perimeter in place as they analyze the scene.

Jarry is closed in both directions between St-Michel Blvd. and 14th Ave.