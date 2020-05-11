MONTREAL -- Alexandre Cusson, the former mayor of Drummondville who threw his hat into the Quebec Liberal Party leadership race in January, has now bowed out.

Cusson made the announcement on his Facebook page Monday morning. (See the entire post below)

Cusson said he and his team believe that, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the race should be pushed to at least 2021, and given that timeline - and the fact that Cusson is not independently wealthy - that he has decided to drop out of the race to focus on making a living.

That leaves Montreal liberal MNA Dominique Anglade - who has the backing of several of her Liberal MNA colleagues - as the sole remaining candidate to replace former premier Philippe Couillard as the party's leader. (MNA Pierre Arcand has been serving as the party's interim leader).

In March, the Quebec Liberals suspended their leadership contest until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.