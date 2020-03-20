MONTREAL -- The Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) announced Friday that it is suspending its leadership contest until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision was made by mutual agreement with the two candidates in the running, Alexandre Cusson and Dominique Anglade, the party said in a statement.

Décision du Conseil exécutif #PLQ d'un commun accord avec les candidats à la #ChefferiePLQ : suspendre la course jusqu’à nouvel ordre et fixer un nouveau calendrier dans les meilleurs délais après la sortie de crise #Coronavirus. ➤ https://t.co/wTkf97mM6s#PolQc #AssNat — Parti libéral du Québec (@LiberalQuebec) March 20, 2020

The PLQ agreed to Cusson’s request Thursday when he asked the authorities to suspend the race.

Cusson said it was “irresponsible” to continue as if everything was normal, while Quebecers are mobilized to fight the coronavirus.

The vote to elect the new leader of the PLQ was to be held on May 31. The party had already announced that it was cancelling all of its public activities in compliance with public health directives.

Friday, PLQ President Linda Caron said that given the “exceptional” context, it was decided to suspend the race until further notice and to set a new calendar as soon as possible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 20, 2020.