CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Oct 23
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Oct 23
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brazilian politician fires rifle, throws grenades at police as they attempt to arrest him
A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.
Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a 'circus' and 'food fight' as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice-chair said Sunday.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Toronto
-
Two former Ontario party leaders hope to win mayoral races on Monday
Two former Ontario party leaders are vying for the position of mayor in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and experts say their past record, experience and name recognition could prove to be a “double-edged sword.”
-
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Brampton calls for more staff ahead of municipal election amid 'unprecedented' resignations
The City of Brampton says it is “well prepared” for Monday’s municipal elections, despite a morning callout for staff due to an “unprecedented number of public and staff election worker resignations and training no-shows.”
Atlantic
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
London
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Walk for Wenjack helps Calgarians support reconciliation with action
Dozens of Calgarians gathered for a Walk for Wenjack to raise awareness and funds to support reconciliation.
-
Cavalry hope to forge ahead to CPL final
Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon's believes his team can be road warriors Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision
Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Two people stabbed in Uptown Waterloo
A 27-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after police say two people were stabbed in Uptown Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The possibility that the Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account won't be attending an apology ceremony is being described as "extremely hurtful."
-
Bo Burnham show being advertised for Rogers Arena next month appears to be fake
Fans hoping to see comedian Bo Burnham in Vancouver next month are likely to be disappointed. Listings for a show at Rogers Arena on Eventbrite and Songkick appear to be fake.
-
Glue trap warning: B.C. wildlife rescue group seeing birds, bats getting caught
The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. is issuing a warning about the use of glue traps, after seeing an uptick in admissions related to the pest control method.
Edmonton
-
Inclusive event takes the trickiness out of treating to help kids with disabilities
A neighbourhood in St. Albert celebrated Halloween a week early and took the trickiness out of treating with an accessible event.
-
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
Windsor
-
Walkerville restaurant owner calling for police help after multiple break-ins
A Walkerville, Ont. business owner is frustrated and looking for help after a series of break-ins and the random appearance of a discarded gun at his restaurant. Tom Sotiriadis opened Milos Greek Grill a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, suffering from two of the worst years he’s ever been in the restaurant business.
-
Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire
A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
-
Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police
One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.
Regina
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
-
WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors
The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.
-
Rams secure second place in Canada West with win over Calgary
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos 30-7 on Saturday to lock up second place in the Canada West standings. In the process the team secured a home playoff game.
Ottawa
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
-
Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game
Atletico advanced to next Sunday's championship game by defeating Pacific FC in the two-leg semi-final.
-
The complicated legacy of the capital's longest-serving mayor
At 36 years old, Jim Watson became mayor of the old City of Ottawa -- the youngest person to hold that office in the city's history. He returned as mayor in 2010 and handily won his next two elections. In total, Watson has served 15 years in the role.
Saskatoon
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.