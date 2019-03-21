Featured Video
Crown won't pursue trial against West Island man accused of shooting child
The suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Montrose Drive shortly after the shooting, according to police. (CTV Montreal)
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:28AM EDT
The Crown has decided it will not proceed with a trial against a West Island man who allegedly shot his five-year-old son and 69-year-old father-in-law.
The attack took place in Kirkland In November.
Police arrested the 36-year-old man and within a few days was placed in psychiatric care at the Philippe Pinel Institute.
Since then he has undergone two psychiatric evaluations.
The doctor who performed the most recent evaluation said that in her opinion the man was not criminally responsible for his actions that night.
The Crown has decided not to challenge that assessment under the condition the man remain at Pinel.
