

CTV Montreal





A 36-year-old father from Dollard-des-Ormeaux will remain detained in a psychiatric institution for the time being.

The man was arrested last fall for allegedly shooting his five-year-old son and his 69-year-old father-in-law in Kirkland.

The father was immediately sent for a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest at the request of his lawyer.

The prosecution now wants another psychiatric opinion, asking the court on Thursday to arrange for a second evaluation of the man’s mental health.

The case has again been postponed, and will now be heard next week at the earliest.

The father is alleged to have shot his five-year-old son in the stomach. His father-in-law was shot in the leg.

There was a brief standoff with police before the man surrendered.

The young boy and his grandfather both survived.

It's too early to say whether the man’s attorney will invoke a mental health defence at the trial.