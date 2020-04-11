MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault said information was "hidden" and that he felt there was "negilgence" at the Maison Herron long-term care facility in Dorval where 31 residents have died.

Legault made a point of chairing the daily COVID-19 news briefing Saturday, which is usually his day off, to deliver the shocking news.

Legault said that the government learned Friday night at 8 p.m. that there were 31 deaths at Herron, and at least five were COVID-19 cases.

"I think there's a lot of negligence that took place at the [CHSLD Herron]," says @francoislegault, and health and police investigations will decide about potential criminal nature and if more 5 of 31 deaths since March 13 are #COVID19 related. @CTVMontreal — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) April 11, 2020

He explained that a patient was sent from the residence - owned by Katasa Groupe Developers - to the Jewish General Hospital March 26 with the COVID-19 virus where he later died. On March 29, health authorities went to visit the home and staff had abandoned it.

"I think there's a lot of negligence that took place at the residence," said the premier.

A public health and police investigation are now opened.

Legault was visibly shaken delivering the news and added that 40 private long-term care facilities will be investigated.

"It is not acceptable how our elderly are treated in this province," said Legault, who added that the Herron's owner kept information from the government that had "serious problems" in its care and conditions.

And he appeared emotional when he said it. https://t.co/KIei91UZGs — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) April 11, 2020

"I want to give my word to Quebecers, we all have to learn lessons on the insufficient way that we have been caring for the elderly in the course of the past few years," said Legault.

Katasa owns several other seniors' homes in the province.

Legault along with the province's head of public health Horacio Arruda and Minister of Health Danielle McCann presented the numbers at the government's daily news briefing Saturday.

Arruda said that given what is happening in CHSLDs, the government's plan may change to avoid a second and third wave of infections.

ALMOST 50 NEW DEATHS

There are now 289 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases in Quebec has reached 12,292, the province’s public health officials announced Saturday.

That's an increase of 48 from the 241 deaths reported Friday and up 615 from the 11,677 cases reported across the province 24 hours earlier.

There are 778 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals as of Wednesday afternoon, health authorities reported, up 45 from the 733 reported Friday; 211 of them are in intensive care, up 25 from the 186 reported the day before.

MEDICATION SHORTAGE

Legault said there is a shortage of some medication, and that the government has about a week's worth while it continues to search for more.

"We're having problems procurring these," he said.

The provincial government is in communication with other provinces and the federal government to find solutions.

SCHOOLS REOPENING?

Legault added that there is no definite plans to open schools before May 4, but that they are looking at different scenarios for when to open.

"The facts are that we have some scenarios before May the 4th," said Legault.

The suggestion was met with criticism by some parents and teachers.

"I want to tell the parents that we will not rush the return of kids to school," said Legault, "Right now, we don't know what will be the situation in a week from now, in two weeks from now."