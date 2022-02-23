Advertisement
Crash on Highway 40 leaves one vehicle hanging off the edge of the road
Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022 9:01AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 23, 2022 9:01AM EST
Two semi-trucks and two vehicles collided on Highway 40 near the Pie-IX exit. (Ian Wood/CTV News)
Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 40 in Montreal after a crash involving four vehicles left one car teetering off the edge of the elevated highway.
According to Quebec 511, two semi-trucks and two vehicles collided early Wednesday morning near the Pie-IX exit.
Highway 40 remains closed for an undetermined period of time as workers attempt to tow the vehicles away.