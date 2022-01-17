A dozen people were taken to hospital to treat minor injuries after three pileups involving almost 75 vehicles shut down highways south of Montreal Monday as parts of Quebec are hammered by a major snowstorm.

Highway 20 eastbound in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, has reopened after 18 vehicles were involved in a collision. Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 30 westbound near Saint-Constant, also on the South Shore, is expected to reopen soon after a crash involving as many as 40 vehicles spread across two sites a few hundred metres apart, Quebec provincial police said. Eight people in the collision were taken the hospital.

Highway 10 eastbound in Carignan, southeast of Montreal, is reopening after a 15-vehicle collision. No one was injured in that incident.

In a tweet, the Surete du Quebec warned drivers that weather conditions are making driving difficult in some areas and called on drivers to limit their travel.

"If you take the road, adjust your driving to the current conditions," the force said.

A spokesman for Transport Quebec, Bruno Lacombe, suggests that motorists who absolutely must travel should drive with caution.

"The key is to reduce speed on highway exits," said Lacombe.

He advises motorists who must travel between Montreal and Quebec City to take Highway 40 instead of Highway 20.





Les conditions climatiques rendent la circulation difficiles dans certains secteurs. Nous invitons les usagers de la route à limiter leurs déplacements. Si vous prenez la route, ajustez votre conduite aux conditions actuelles. Pour connaître l'état du réseau, consultez @Qc511_Mtl — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 17, 2022

"The key is to reduce speed on highway exits," said Lacombe.

He advises motorists who must travel between Montreal and Quebec City to take Highway 40 instead of Highway 20.

With files from The Canadian Press