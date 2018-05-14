

CTV Montreal





Daycare workers in Laval and Montreal will hold another strike day on Thursday.

About 3,000 children will be affected as 1,300 unionized employees walk off the job for a one-day general assembly.

The striking workers will be discussing whether or not they should go on a general strike, as opposed to the two days of walkoffs they held last month.

The daycare workers belong to the CSN union and have not had a contract since March 31 2015.

Unlike most other daycares in the province, the CPEs that are part of the Provincial Employers Association of Daycares (APNCPE) did not ratify an agreement made last year between union workers and the Ministry of Families.