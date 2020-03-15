MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced several steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, including the closing of some public buildings and private businesses.

Here’s a list of things that are closed, along with some that remain open.

All ski hills, sugar shacks, libraries, gyms, swimming pools and bars are to remain closed.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are still open. Shopping malls are also staying open, though several, such as Eaton Centre and Place Alexis Nihon have announced reduced operating hours.

Concordia University’s campuses are both closed, with the exception of their residences.

McGill University announced they are suspending all classes, labs, exams and both on and off campus events for two weeks.

Universite de Montreal has suspended teaching activities and their librairies indefinitely but said their health and psychological consultation centre would reopen on Tuesday.

UQAM has closed its campus until March 27.

All CEGEPs are closed until at least March 30.

Borough offices and permit service points remain open in most boroughs. While public community and sports centres are mostly closed, some of Montreal’s municipalities are leaving their town halls open, though they ask residents not to come by unless absolutely necessary. Those include: