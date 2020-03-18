MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry joined the chorus of sports stars and celebrities in reminding people to not party and act carelessly as the COVID-19 spread continues.

“Guys, stay away from parties, gatherings, mixing with people,” said the French legend in an Instagram post. “If you have to be with people keep your distances. Wash your hands and respect what’s been said about it. don’t take it lightly.”

Henry joined Impact keeper Evan Bush, Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault and others who are asking fans to self-isolate.

Major League Soccer has been suspended for at least 30 days, and players are not permitted to train with each other at their facilities. The NHL, NBA, and soccer leagues across Europe have all suspended play, and the MLB season has been delayed.