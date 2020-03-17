MONTREAL -- Montreal athletes want you to stay inside, and they’re taking to social media to spread the word.

In light of recent measures taken by the federal and provincial government, some Montreal-based athletes are encouraging Montrealers to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“For us to have people still not taking seriously and thinking they’re stronger than it is is a selfish attitude and a selfish mentality,” Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush said.

Bush has spent nearly a week at his Beaconsfield home along with his wife, Colleen, and three children to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since Bush’s offspring cannot go to school, the goalkeeper and his wife have had to keep them busy.

“We’ve been trying to set up a schedule where it kind of mimics a school day,” Bush said. “We’re kind of keeping our sanity based upon having a bit of a schedule and trying to live as normal a life as possible during these times.”

Despite not having access to his team’s facility, Bush is doing everything he can to stay in shape. He’s been running outside, performing body weight workouts, and training on his exercise bike in the basement.

“The only thing that is unfortunate is not being able to train on a soccer field with other guys,” he said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in various sports leagues and tournaments being postponed and/or cancelled including the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball.

Major League Soccer has been suspended for at least 30 days, and players can’t train with each other at their facilities. The CONCACAF Champions League has also been suspended, putting Montreal’s quest for continental glory on hold.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bush said. “But I think you can ask pretty much any athlete right now and they would say the sport comes second.

“We certainly have a lot of interest in getting back into the season and getting the ball rolling again. But it can’t come at the expense of people putting their lives at risk.”

But it doesn’t mean athletes can’t have a little fun while being locked inside.

The Impact shared a video Tuesday afternoon of their players playing keep-ups with a roll of toilet paper, which has gone viral on Twitter.

Other athletes have also taken to social media to spread the word to stay inside.

Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault posted a video to social media asking fans to self-isolate, while also asking how they’ll spend time at home.

Restez à la maison! Ensemble on va réussir!! Stay home, stay safe���� pic.twitter.com/RLSXzi6VHk — Phillip Danault (@phildanault) March 17, 2020

“We understand the situation. We all saw Premier Legault’s press conference Monday,” Danault said. “I just want to remind everyone to stay home, to not spread the virus. I understand the young people who want to go out and move. I get the situation, I’m an athlete myself. But we really need to stay home.”

Bush’s teammate, Impact midfielder Samuel Piette, also called for fans to remain at home through a video.

Petit message concernant les mesures à prendre face au COVID-19. Progagez l’info, pas le virus! pic.twitter.com/f4hNBdf6gT — Samuel Piette (@samuelpiette) March 17, 2020

“I just want to say it’s important to apply the different guidelines given so we can avoid spreading the virus,” Piette said. “Whether it’s washing your hands many times, coughing in your elbow, avoiding big meetups that are not necessary and to stay home as often as possible.”

“Anybody that has a platform,” Bush said. “Whether that’s myself, an athlete, the media, bloggers, YouTubers, anybody that has a following, it’s important to push forward the seriousness of this because it shouldn’t take such drastic measures to get people to listen,”