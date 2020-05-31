MONTREAL -- The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Montreal jumped by 179 Sunday for a total of 2,919 people who have died of the virus on the island.

Quebec public health officials said, however, that 165 deaths went unreported due to a technical problem enterering the data meaning that 14 more people have died in the past 24 hours.

According to Montreal's public health numbers, 165 of the newly recorded deaths were people 70 years old or older, but it is not certain that they were all part of the transmission error. The remaining 14 deaths reported Sunday were 60-69 years of age (10), 50-59 years old (three), and one between 40 and 49 years old.

The total number of confirmed cases on the Island of Montreal is 25,437, which is 210 more than 24 hours ago.

Saturday, the City of Montreal extended the state of emergency to Thursday.

Montreal North remains the hardest hit area with 2,354 active cases. The boroughs where the most people have died of the virus are Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (333), Ahuntsic-Cartierville (302), and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (227).