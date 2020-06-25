MONTREAL -- There are now 3,342 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,149.

That’s up two from the 3,331 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 17 from the 27,074 announced Tuesday. (Montreal public health officials did not release detailed data on Wednesday, Quebec's Fete Nationale statutory holiday).

The borough of Montreal North has 2,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 3,013 cases per 100,000 residents

The borough, one of the city's poorest, is the only one to have more than 3,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 367 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 360 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Tuesday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 39 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down seven from the 46 reported Tuesday.