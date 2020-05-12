COVID-19 hits poorer Montreal boroughs hardest, data reveals, with Montreal North bearing the brunt
A health-care worker prepares to give a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Montreal North, Saturday, May 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Community groups in Montreal North have been sounding the alarm on the spread of COVID-19 transmission there. New data from Project Pandemic, in a collaboration between CTV News Montreal and the National Observer, reveals a link between income and transmission.