Couple treated for hypothermia after car plunges into Lake of Two Mountains
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 7:25AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 9:49AM EST
Two people were transported to hospital after their car went off the road and into the icy waters of Lake of Two Mountains early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after midnight on de Breslay St. in Vaudreuil.
The man and woman reportedly came to the end of the street - a dead end - and were unable to stop the car as it slipped off the road and into the water.
The couple was able to escape the car, and were assisted by another motorist who stopped to help.
They were transported to hospital and treated for hypothermia, but are stable.
