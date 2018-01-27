

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he believes the province’s improved relationship with China is proof that his party is Quebecers’ best bet at the ballot box.

Wrapping up a trade and cultural mission to China, Couillard pointed to 40 agreements, worth a total of $262 million, that were signed between Quebec and Chinese companies during the week-long trip.

During that trip, Couillard visited Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

Among those deals was a partnership that will see Quebec company Enerkem take part in the construction 100 ethanol plants in China by 2035.

Famed organbuilder Casavant Freres of St-Hyacinthe also agreed to manufacture a pipe organ for the future concert hall of the China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing.