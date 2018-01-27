Couillard touts contracts as China visit wraps up
Premier of Quebec Philippe Couillard, center, speaks next to Premier of Prince Edward Island Robert Ghiz and Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne at a news conference after their Mission to China trip, at the Chinese People Association for friendship in Beijing, China Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 1:50PM EST
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he believes the province’s improved relationship with China is proof that his party is Quebecers’ best bet at the ballot box.
Wrapping up a trade and cultural mission to China, Couillard pointed to 40 agreements, worth a total of $262 million, that were signed between Quebec and Chinese companies during the week-long trip.
During that trip, Couillard visited Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.
Among those deals was a partnership that will see Quebec company Enerkem take part in the construction 100 ethanol plants in China by 2035.
Famed organbuilder Casavant Freres of St-Hyacinthe also agreed to manufacture a pipe organ for the future concert hall of the China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing.