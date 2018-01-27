Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he believes the province’s improved relationship with China is proof that his party is Quebecers’ best bet at the ballot box.

Wrapping up a trade and cultural mission to China, Couillard pointed to 40 agreements, worth a total of $262 million, that were signed between Quebec and Chinese companies during the week-long trip.

During that trip, Couillard visited Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

Among those deals was a partnership that will see Quebec company Enerkem take part in the construction 100 ethanol plants in China by 2035.

Famed organbuilder Casavant Freres of St-Hyacinthe also agreed to manufacture a pipe organ for the future concert hall of the China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing. 