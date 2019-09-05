

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Securite Incendie Montreal reported that roadwork caused two gas leaks in Montreal Thursday afternoon.

Excavation work on the corner of St. Paul and St. Jean Baptist in the Old Port caused a gas leak just after 1:30 p.m. and Securite Incendie Montreal advises avoiding the area while repairs are underway.

A second leak on Fabre St. near Mount Royal Ave. occurred just before 3 p.m.

There were no injuries reported at either leak and crews are working to repair them. Authorities had to evacuate around 200 people from the area.

Fuite de gaz en cours - Fabre/Généreux - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/Sj1XysFWLf — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) September 5, 2019

more to come.