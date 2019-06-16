

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Montreal man found not criminally responsible on charges of inciting hatred online against Jews must stay off social media, is forbidden from possessing weapons, and must stay way from Jewish schools and synagogues.

A psychiatric evaluation found 56-year-old Robert Gosselin could not be held responsible for the crimes due to mental illness.

He was charged with two counts of uttering threats and one count of inciting hatred in relation to posts on the Facebook page of the Journal de Montreal newspaper.

One of the posts included a threat to "eliminate Jews by killing an entire school of Jewish girls."

The anti-Semitic threats were made just days before the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in October of last year, which raised anxiety levels in the Montreal community.