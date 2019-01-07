

CTV Montreal





A Montreal man arrested last fall for allegedly uttering online threats against the Jewish community was back in court Monday.

Robert Gosselin is facing stricter bail conditions.

Gosselin, who was arrested in October 2018 and charged with inciting hate. He is accused of posting messages on social media calling for violence against Jewish people.

At the time he was released on $500 bail.

However one week later a man walked into a synagogue in Pittsburgh and killed 11 people, prompting days of mourning around the world.

B'nai Brith has also reported a rise in the number of anti-Semitic acts in Quebec and Canada from 2015 to 2017.

As a result, on Monday a judge imposed three new conditions on Gosselin.

The accused is not allowed to go anywhere near a Jewish school or a synagogue. He is also forbidden from owning a firearm.

Gosselin also has a new lawyer who asked for a delay before the next hearing so that she could become acquainted with the case, which prompted some concern from the judge.

Since the Jordan decision, the justice system says cases like this one must be heard within an 18-month period.

That said, the Crown reassured the judge that the case would be ready to go to trial soon.