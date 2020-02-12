MONTREAL -- Concordia University has announced it is creating a scholarship fund for Iranian students in memory of those who died onboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

The plane was shot down by the Iranian military on Jan. 8, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians, as it flew over Tehran, Iran.

Two of the people onboard, Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani, were recent Concordia graduates who had just married in Iran and were on their way home to Canada.

“Concordia joins Canada’s academic community, and the country at large, in mourning this devastating loss of life. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and friends of the victims,” said Graham Carr, Concordia University president.

The fund was created after a $50,000 donation was made by Canadian-Iranian engineer and businesswoman Gina Cody -- the first woman in the university’s history to earn a PhD in building engineering.

“Like countless other Canadians, I was heartbroken upon learning of the crash of Flight 752,” said Cody, who immigrated to Canada in 1979. “I hope Concordians join me in supporting the memorial scholarship fund for Iranian students to help the next generation of students and honour the victims of this tragedy.”

The university notes an additional $25,000 was also raised, totalling $75,000.

The memorial scholarship fund will support new students from Iran who choose to pursue their graduate education at Concordia, starting in the fall of 2020.