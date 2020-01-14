MONTREAL -- Family members of those killed in a plane crash in Iran last week have met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some said they were encouraged by his words.

Armin and Arash Morattab lost their brother, Arvin, and sister-in-law, Aida Farzaneh, in the crash. They were among family members who met with Trudeau on Tuesday in Montreal.

"We had the meeting, and there we just thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his government, all Canadians, those who were supporting, those who showed sympathy in this tragedy," Armin said.

"We appreciated his support. We appreciated how he acted fast on this tragedy to respond, to follow up about the investigations and put pressure on Iran to [explain] what happened that night."

According to the brothers, Trudeau outlined steps the inquiry into the crash would take, telling the family members that 10 Canadians had been dispatched to Iran to assist with the investigation and to provide consular assistance to victims' family members there.

The brothers said they were concerned about deception by Iran. A video had surfaced on Tuesday, showing two missiles fired at the aircraft, and it worried them.

"There's just lies coming up every day," Arash said. "The main thing for us is clarity."

They were reassured, however, by the prime minister's words, they said.

Throughout the meeting, Trudeau was attentive and respectful, the brothers said. He showed sympathy and addressed all their questions.

"We really appreciate that: the way they support [us]; the way they respect; the way they understand; the way he understands," Armin said.

With files from Andrew Brennan of CTV News Montreal.