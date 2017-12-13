CJAD's Tommy Schnurmacher hangs up fedora and microphone
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 4:18PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 4:29PM EST
It was a farewell broadcast for a colourful Montreal radio icon Wednesday.
After four decades on the radio, CJAD's Tommy Schnurmacher officially hung up his microphone and fedora.
Schnurmacher was joined by dozens of former colleagues and friends who shared stories on and off-air – as well as a few martinis.
Even though they didn't always see eye to eye on issues, Schnurmacher said he always enjoyed the discussions and people.
“From the very beginning, I thought it was possible that you should be able to disagree with a person, have an opinion that is completely contrary, but still like the person. I don't believe you have to respect their philosophy, religion but have to respect them, the individual as a human being, no matter what they believe in,” he said.
Now that he no longer has to prepare for his show on the radio, Schnurmacher said he plans to travel more and finish writing a novel.
