City steps in to save program that helps youth become police officers, firefighters
The City of Montreal says it will help save a program in Saint-Michel that helps young people from minority groups become police officers and firefighters.
When Mitchell Vallon first walked into Centre Lasallien in Saint-Michel, he saw teens working out, getting help with their homework and getting mentored. He thought he’d give it a try.
"I said, 'Oh, might as well join it because I could skip a class," he recalled.
Maybe the initial appeal was a few hours out of class, but he quickly learned this program could help him realize his dream of becoming a firefighter — his way of giving back to a community that welcomed his family five years ago.
"When we came here, we didn’t really have a lot of opportunities because we were refugees, so if I become a cop or a firefighter, I’ll be part of the community and make my parents proud," he said.
The program is called the emergency workers coaching program. Its goal is to guide students on their journeys to becoming police officers or firefighters.
Sgt. Yves Expérience is one of the mentors.
"Sometimes the kids are on that thin line and sometimes with a good person around them, especially someone like me that’s a police officer, they can reflect on that and they can make some choices that are good for them," Expérience said.
Saint-Michel is an area where there have been problems with gang activity and some people in the community aren't very fond of the police.
"When we created the program, I didn’t think there would be that many people who wanted to be a police officer or a firefighter," said Paul Evra, the director-general of the community centre.
"When we into the classrooms at the nearby high school, we found there were lots who craved the opportunity but didn’t have the marks because no one would help them with their homework, or they had to work jobs while going to school, or they didn’t have the energy because they weren’t eating properly," Evra said.
It’s a challenge for some in the neighbourhood and Evra said Saint-Michel has the talent, but lack opportunities — something he learned when he put up a box for the people to write their dreams on paper and place them inside.
"Before the pandemic, half the dreams we got from young people were to have an extra meal," he said.
The centre worked with food banks and job placement agencies to combat hunger issues in the community and it’s now looking to help build up the youth by making other dreams come true.
For Henry Dang, that means helping him become a police officer.
"It’s a dream that I've had for a long time since I was a kid," he said.
Evra said that, "Montreal’s population needs to be served by people who look like them," because "that’s how you build bridges."
Three months ago, City Hall got word the program could be forced to shut down due to funding issues.
Alain Vaillancourt, who sits on the city's executive committee, intervened to help keep the project going with the help of a city grant.
There are also talks of trying to bring it to other boroughs on the island.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona to make landfall, CTVNews.ca takes at look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
N.Y. probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Kids' Tylenol, Advil liquid and chewable in 'significant shortage' in Ontario
Tylenol and Advil for children – both in liquid and chewable forms – are under a 'significant shortage,' leading pharmacists to control supply and recommend cutting adult doses for children, according to the Ontario Pharmacists Association.
-
One of Toronto's most well-known restaurant owners dies after battle with cancer
Toronto restaurateur Peter Oliver, who started with a sandwich shop in midtown Toronto in the 70s and went on to become a recognizable name around the city’s restaurant scene, has passed away.
-
Here's why the cannabis market in Toronto is facing chronic growing pains
Toronto has more than 400 legal cannabis retailers, but an industry that was once experiencing a “green rush” is now finding itself amidst chronic struggles.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane watches issued ahead of weekend arrival of Fiona
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
N.S. reports 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, active hospitalizations stabilize
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
London
-
Leaders in Oxford express concerns over proposed riding changes
A small section of rural Oxford in the western part of the county could become swallowed up by a new riding that would include much of east London.
-
Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro found guilty of historical sexual offences
An audible gasp could be heard from the courtroom gallery in Goderich Superior Court Thursday as the jury returned their verdict. Cam Doig — guilty on all counts.
-
Harvest Lunch kicks of United Way campaign for Elgin-Middlesex
After a two-year hiatus, the Harvest Lunch returned as an in-person event in St. Thomas Thursday to support the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex.
Northern Ontario
-
Residents angry about slow response time to diesel spill near Foleyet
Some people who live near the Town of Foleyet are questioning why a diesel fuel spill from a transport collision wasn't contained before it began leaching into a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury post-secondary students talk about consent
Three post-secondary schools in Sudbury have released a video to raise awareness about the importance of consent.
-
Tutors help northern students make up for lost time
Two years of virtual and hybrid schooling is leading to more kids falling behind, says a Sault-based tutoring agency.
Calgary
-
Municipalities meet in Calgary, hear from UCP leadership contenders
Alberta's UCP leadership hopefuls are reaching out to hundreds of the province's municipal officials as delegates meet in Calgary.
-
Two of three suspects on the run following pharmacy robberies in N.E. Calgary
One down, two to go: Calgary police are asking the public for an assist in apprehending the remaining suspects in a recent pair of pharmacy robberies.
-
Alberta to resume fuel tax collection in October
With the price of oil dropping, the Alberta government is reinstating its fuel tax in October. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will be charged a partial tax of 4.5 cents per litre.
Kitchener
-
'Sense of relief' for family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend
The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”
-
65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Vancouver
-
On the first day of fall, B.C. sees fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 in months
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since early July, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
-
Transit police officer attacked with bear spray near Burnaby SkyTrain station
A transit police officer was allegedly assaulted with bear spray while attempting to make an arrest near a SkyTrain station in Burnaby.
Edmonton
-
Knife image, video of woman holding it prior to being shoved by officer released by Edmonton police
An Edmonton Police Service officer who shoved a woman to the ground before arresting her in an act caught on camera did his job properly, the acting chief told police commissioners Thursday afternoon.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
Man, RCMP dog injured during gun call in Sylvan Lake, Alta.
A police dog underwent surgery Wednesday night after a violent takedown of a man accused of pointing a gun at officers, RCMP announced Thursday.
Windsor
-
Eight-year-old Windsorite makes big screen debut
She’s just getting started in third grade and now, eight-year-old River Price-Maenpaa is wading into the festival circuit – starring in “North of Normal”, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.
-
Witness testimony in Windsor dangerous driving trial changes case ‘quite substantially’: Judge
The trial of a Windsor man charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death resumed Thursday in Windsor Superior Court, with some unexpected turns.
-
'What better collaboration than nature and beer?' Local brewery creates unique natural setting
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has partnered with Red Barn Brewing Co. to create a unique natural setting, where visitors can reserve private fire pit areas while enjoying a local beverage of their choice.
Regina
-
Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.
Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.
-
RPS purchases first aircraft, expected to patrol over city by October
The Regina Police Service (RPS) purchased its first aircraft, a Cessna 182, which is currently getting cameras and surveillance equipment installed onboard.
-
'It unifies people': Regina’s first mariachi band makes debut performance
A group of musicians from five different countries has dubbed themselves Saskatchewan’s first mariachi band.
Ottawa
-
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa sent reporters Tyler Fleming and Natalie van Rooy out on Thursday with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay, is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
-
Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa
As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the location of the former Sears store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.