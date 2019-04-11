Featured Video
City promises well-managed traffic flow as construction season ramps up
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 8:38PM EDT
Roadwork comes with a promise from the city this spring – that traffic flow will be well managed.
Despite 45% of roads in bad shape, the Plante administration said half the construction projects were rejected this year because the downtown core can’t handle the crunch.
In all, there will be 25 major road projects at a price tag of $766 million.
Sylvain Ouellet, who is responsible for the city’s infrastructure said the plan is to unclog problem areas.
“First, the mobility squad power will be increased this summer. We also have an operational coordination team. They are less visible, but they can coordinate the construction sites and the detours,” he explained.
Some of the work has already started, including at Plaza St-Hubert and in Griffintown.
Others, like Notre-Dame (both east and west), will begin soon.
Along with the already implemented mobility squad, the city is implementing a ‘worksite charter’ as of May.
The charter will aim to:
- limit the nuisance to residents caused by mitigation measures
- prioritize accessibility and safety
- communicate with residents, merchants and all users at each step
- use methods and material that respect the environment
Contractors and external firms can expect surprise visits to the sites from six inspectors who will verify technical requirements.
The opposition, though, believes the plan is a sign the city isn't following through on its promises.
“They’re spending money that we would have spent more or less, but their choices are different. They’re reducing the number of kilometres both in the water main and in the road work that we would have done,” said Ensemble Montreal leader Lionel Perez.
This plan will only prolong persisting issues, he argues.
“The consequence is that we’re going to have more potholes, more broken tires, we’re going to have more frustration, and it's going to end up costing us more because we’re putting up with it for longer,” he said.
Main construction sites for 2019
- Redevelopment of St-Grégoire St. between Saint-Denis and Papineau and Prénoveau, De La Roche and Christophe-Colomb
- Redevelopment of Papineau Ave. between Gauthier Street and Marie-Anne
- Revitalization of the Griffintown neighbourhood
- Construction work on the SRB Pie-IX station
- Redevelopment of Ste-Catherine St between Bleury and Mansfield, including Philips Square and Brother André Square
- Redevelopment of St-Hubert St. between Bellechasse and Jean-Talon
- Redevelopment of Peel St. between Sherbrooke and Pins
- Completion of work on Laurentian Blvd. and Lachapelle
- Rehabilitation of a drinking water and sewer line on Grand Trunk St.
- Construction of a drinking water pipe on Pierre-de-Coubertin St.
- Complete the construction of the Rockfield, Lavigne and William basins and opening of the Leduc basin
- Finish the construction of the new water intake at the Atwater plant
