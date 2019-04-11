

CTV Montreal





Roadwork comes with a promise from the city this spring – that traffic flow will be well managed.

Despite 45% of roads in bad shape, the Plante administration said half the construction projects were rejected this year because the downtown core can’t handle the crunch.

In all, there will be 25 major road projects at a price tag of $766 million.

Sylvain Ouellet, who is responsible for the city’s infrastructure said the plan is to unclog problem areas.

“First, the mobility squad power will be increased this summer. We also have an operational coordination team. They are less visible, but they can coordinate the construction sites and the detours,” he explained.

Some of the work has already started, including at Plaza St-Hubert and in Griffintown.

Others, like Notre-Dame (both east and west), will begin soon.

Along with the already implemented mobility squad, the city is implementing a ‘worksite charter’ as of May.

The charter will aim to:

limit the nuisance to residents caused by mitigation measures

prioritize accessibility and safety

communicate with residents, merchants and all users at each step

use methods and material that respect the environment

Contractors and external firms can expect surprise visits to the sites from six inspectors who will verify technical requirements.

The opposition, though, believes the plan is a sign the city isn't following through on its promises.

“They’re spending money that we would have spent more or less, but their choices are different. They’re reducing the number of kilometres both in the water main and in the road work that we would have done,” said Ensemble Montreal leader Lionel Perez.

This plan will only prolong persisting issues, he argues.

“The consequence is that we’re going to have more potholes, more broken tires, we’re going to have more frustration, and it's going to end up costing us more because we’re putting up with it for longer,” he said.



Main construction sites for 2019