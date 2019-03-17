

CTV Montreal





Imagine a world where affordable downtown parking is available right away.

Such a utopian existence is now the case for Montrealers.

The city has recently introduced $8.00 valet parking service for weekend shoppers.

The idea is that it will spur more traffic and help businesses affected by ongoing construction.

Since February 23, drivers have been able to drop off their cars at either the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Mansfield streets, or the intersection of de Maisonneuve and Bleury streets on Saturdays and Sundays.

The cost of the service is $15 a day, but that drops to $8 with a validation stamp from a business in the affected area.

“Our mayor was very clear when she started her mandate that we want to promote every kind of mobility,” said Robert Beaudry, a Ville-Marie city councillor.

The city is in the midst of major renovations that will stretch all the way down to Atwater Avenue, with more closures of Sainte-Catherine Street to come.