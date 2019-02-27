Featured Video
City now open to Publisac public consultations
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 4:33PM EST
The city of Montreal said it is now open to a public consultation on the Publisac, but some 15,000 people have to sign a petition to force the issue.
Some residents want the advertising flyers to be handed out only to those who want them.
They also want to ban the plastic bags they come in.
Originally the city said it would not hold a public consultation, but changed its mind after several boroughs received requests.