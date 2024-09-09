MONTREAL
    • Child, grandfather injured after being hit by car in Montreal's east end

    A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather were hit by a car in Montreal's east end on Monday. (Credit Noovo) A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather were hit by a car in Montreal's east end on Monday. (Credit Noovo)
    A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather are in hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls about the incident at 8 a.m. in the Riviere-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

    "The two pedestrians were crossing 81e Avenue west to east as a vehicle was travelling south," said Antony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "That's when the collision occurred."

    The two were transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and their lives are not considered to be in danger.

    Neighbours tell CTV News that the two were crossing the street, not at an intersection, because they realized they were waiting for the school bus on the wrong side.

    The 34-year-old driver is also being treated for shock.

    An investigation is underway.

