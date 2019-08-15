Featured Video
Child dies in swing mishap in Eastern Townships
Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 7:50AM EDT
A four-year-old boy has died in a mishap on a homemade swing in the Eastern Townships.
The incident happened Wednesday morning as the child was in the family's backyard in Bury, northwest of Sherbrooke.
The boy was playing next to the playground equipment when the swing fell on top of him.
The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sherbrooke but doctors were not able to save his life.
The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death.
