The consortium building the new Champlain Bridge says it is doing everything it can to complete work by the end of this year, but just in case, plans are being made to maintain the old bridge until the summer of 2019.

Six months ago the Signature on the St. Lawrence group hired 300 more workers, and added more shifts, in order to speed up construction.

The deadline for completion of the bridge is December 2018, and the company will pay substantial penalties if the bridge is not ready: $100,000 per day for the first week, and $400,000 per day after that.

However the exact date in December has yet to be determined.

Construction on the new Champlain has been marked by many problems.

Because of weight restrictions on older bridges in Montreal, many large pieces had to be shipped by barge to Nuns' Island, instead of being driven via truck.

Many of the source parts coming have arrived with defects that had to be corrected before they could be used.

The Signature on the St. Lawrence group will be responsible for maintaining the Champlain Bridge until 2048, and the bridge is being designed and built with plans for it to last 125 years.

The problems prompted the federal government to implement a backup plan to make sure the older Champlain Bridge will still be usable until the summer of 2019.

It has set aside several tens of millions of dollars for the inspections and repairs that will be necessary to keep the old bridge safe for vehicles.