MONTREAL -- The man who's passed for more yards than anyone in CFL history is now a Canadian.

The Montreal Alouettes posted a pick of their former quarterback Anthony Calvillo on the team's Facebook page congradulating Calvillo on becoming a citizen of the Great White North

"Very proud to receive my Canadian citizenship today!" said Calvillo. "Thank you Canada!"

The Alouettes announced Calvillo as a team ambassador in January. He played his first game for the Als in 1998 and played in eight Grey Cups, winning three.

He played 20 CFL seasons and holds the all-time CFL passing record with 79,816 yards, third among all professional football quarterbacks behind New Orleans Saints future hall-of-famer Drew Brees and arguable GOAT Tom Brady.

The Utah State University graduate was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

He is currently the offensive coordinator for the University de Montreal Carabins football team.