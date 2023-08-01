CF Montreal signs goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to three-year extension

CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois makes a save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. CF Montreal has signed Sirois to a three-year extension through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois makes a save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. CF Montreal has signed Sirois to a three-year extension through the 2026 season, the club announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon