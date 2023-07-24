Kwadwo Opoku signs with CF Montreal until 2026

CF Montreal signed Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Opoku to a new contract on Monday.

The Montreal MLS team announced that the agreement was effective immediately and runs until the end of the 2026 season.

There is also an option year for 2027.

Opoku was acquired from Los Angeles FC on July 5 in return for a general allocation of US $1,650,000 in 2023 and a general allocation of $100,000 in 2024.

Since joining the Bleu-Blanc-Noir, Opoku has made two appearances in the starting 11 for a total of 121 minutes of play.

Kwadwo « Mahala » Opoku signe un nouveau contrat avec le CF Montréal ✍️



New contract for Mahala Opoku 👏



Pour plus d'informations ➡️ https://t.co/RpKzpvnp0x pic.twitter.com/1QSFwHNPnT — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 24, 2023

One of those appearances came in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC on July 15.

Le premier but du nouveau Montréalais, Mahala Opoku!



Thinking of last Saturday's goal. 💙#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/WA9bK7Q6wL — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 18, 2023

The 22-year-old also played 77 minutes against Mexican club Pumas UNAM last Saturday, in CF Montreal's first match in the Coupe des Ligues.

Opoku lifted the MLS Cup with LAFC in 2022.

In three and a half seasons with the Californian side, he played 60 games, including 35 starts, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

In the playoffs, he played in four games, scoring a goal in a 3-0 win over Austin FC in the Western Association final.

Before making the jump to North America, Opoku scored 29 goals in 64 games for Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

Internationally, he has represented Ghana at U-17 and U-20 level, including at the U-17 African Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2017, where he played in two of the group stage matches.