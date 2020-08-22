MONTREAL -- The Lebanese community of Montreal will be holding a commemorative ceremony on Saturday in memory of the victims of the Aug. 4 explosions in the port of Beirut and in support of their loved ones.

The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Maron Cathedral Montreal, according to a news release issued by the office of the Premier of Quebec.

"I am wholeheartedly with our Lebanese friends, whether they live here or in Lebanon," said Legault. "I understand their pain and their desire for answers. I express my sympathy for the many missing. Like me, Quebecers were shaken by this tragedy, and they stand in solidarity with the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut."

The premier's wife, Isabelle Brais, will represent Legault at the ceremony held in Montreal to pay tribute to the victims.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.