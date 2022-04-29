Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms

Céline Dion has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) Céline Dion has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon