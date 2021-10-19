MONTREAL -- Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.

She is cancelling her performances scheduled for Nov. 5 to 20, 2021 and Jan. 19. to Feb. 5, 2022 at the Resorts World Theatre.

Dion's medical team has been treating her for "severe and persistent" muscle spasms that are preventing her from participating in ongoing rehearsals for the new show.

"I'm heartbroken by this," said Dion in the release.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

The singer is still set to continue her Courage World Tour on March 9, 2022. The tour was was slated to resume this summer but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REFUNDS FOR TICKETHOLDERS

Fans who bought tickets for the cancelled Las Vegas shows can get a refund. Tickets purchased at axs.com or Resorts Las Vegas will get an automatic refund on their credit cards within 30 days.

People who bought tickets from non-authorized sellers need to contact the original point of purchase for a refund.

"Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause," the venue said in the news release.

Those who bought tickets for the cancelled dates will get early access for the newly scheduled shows once they're announced on rwlasvegas.com or celinedion.com.