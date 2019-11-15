MONTREAL -- A snow squall watch is in effect for the Montreal region, with very intense flurries that could reduce visibility on the roads to almost zero.

If you're driving, be cautious on those roads. Wind will be blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.The snow squall watches and warnings for Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore could reduce visibility to near-zero very quickly, said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.



Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Watch out if you're on the road today!#Snowsquall #Watches & #Warnings are in effect and could reduce visibility to near-zero very quickly.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/vHu7hOwNdn — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) November 15, 2019

In addition to the snow squalls, it's going to get chilly Friday night – and stay that way throughout the weekend.

The temperature is plummeting throughout the day, reaching a low of -12 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like -20C overnight.

The weekend will be sunny, but cold. There's a high of -6C on Saturday and -5C on Sunday, but Saturday morning will see a wind chill of -20 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.



