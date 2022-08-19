CAQ wants to subsidize all daycares in Quebec and eliminate private ones

The CAQ continues to make election promises, even though the campaign is not yet officially underway.

On Friday, Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe announced the end of unsubsidized private daycares.

The party is committed to injecting $1.4 billion over five years to convert all unsubsidized daycare spaces into subsidized spaces.

Lacombe maintains that he’ll be able to offer a space at a reduced cost to all children who need it.

There are still tens of thousands of children waiting for a subsidized child care space. The 37,000 spaces promised by the Legault government have been slow to materialize.

Lacombe explained there are currently some 56,000 private childcare spaces available and he is convinced that converting them to subsidized spots will allow the government to meet the high demand.

Many parents who are shut out of the public system are forced to pay as much as $40 to $60 per day in a private daycare, compared to $8.70 in the subsidized child care system.

Lacombe says owners of unsubsidized child care centers will have the option of becoming non-profit early childhood centers (ECCs) or remaining private for-profit businesses but will have no choice but to offer their spaces at the same rate as subsidized centres.