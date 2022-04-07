Daycare bill gives Quebec 5 years to create 37,000 spaces
With just a few months to go before the Quebec election, Francois Legault's CAQ government finally passed its Bill 1 on Thursday, which aims to ease the major crisis that has shaken the daycare sector for years.
Parents, however, will have to be patient.
Currently, there is an estimated unprecedented shortage of 51,000 daycare spaces and a severe shortage of daycare workers.
Bill 1 passed with 77 votes in favour and four against, with dissenting votes coming from the Parti Quebecois (PQ) benches. Unlike Liberal and Quebec Solidaire MNAs, the PQ opposition chose to vote against the legislation, believing that it does not support the educational child-care program (Centres de la petite enfance) set up in 1997 by Pauline Marois and the Lucien Bouchard PQ government.
At a news conference, surrounded by several partners in the field, Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe reiterated that his objective was to complete the child-care network "once and for all" by 2025, in particular by modifying the method of allocating places in order to speed up the process.
"The game has just changed," said the minister, proud of his new law, which commits him and his action plan to creating 37,000 new spaces by then, in a possible second term.
Meantime, some 17,800 daycare workers will have to be trained and hired, a significant challenge in these times of labour shortages.
The order is large and the investment required will be significant.
Over five years (from 2021-2022 to 2025-2026), Quebec estimates that it will have to spend an additional $5.8 billion to finance the network. More modestly, the actual creation of spaces will cost $1.2 billion over five years, according to the table provided by the ministry. In his calculation, Lacombe included several related costs, including the future remuneration of educators.
In the short term, however, nothing will change in terms of access. Women who are currently pregnant and parents with a baby looking for a place will have to continue to make do without.
Lacombe acknowledged his inability to respond quickly to the demand, saying that the immediate solution to the current shortage of spaces "does not exist."
He justified the fact that he waited until the very end of his mandate to present a solution to the daycare crisis by the need to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit daycares, forcing them to close their doors temporarily.
According to PQ spokesperson Véronique Hivon, the legislation is "a missed opportunity," as Lacombe did not take advantage of the change in law to provide Quebec with a truly comprehensive network of low-cost educational daycare services, based on the 1997 model.
Hivon fears an anarchic development of the network over the next few years, particularly because of the lack of clarity regarding converting non-subsidized spaces into subsidized spaces at $8.70 per day.
She also criticized the minister for not having specifically written into the law the right of each child to have a spot.
"Our children deserve better, and this is what we would have expected from a government that claims to be the legacy of the Parti Québécois and Ms. Marois, but that does not respect the principles at the basis of this network, which are quality, accessibility and universality," said Hivon on Thursday. "With Bill 1, the minister has given himself new levers to enable him not only to accelerate the process, but also to better control the development of the network."
Quebec will now favour a continuous call for tenders, and not targeted calls, as in the past, which led to delays that could stretch over several years.
The new law will give the minister more powers, particularly to ensure better development of services at the regional level. If there is no interest from promoters in a particular region, the minister will be able to create spaces in regions where the need is not being met.
The needs assessment mechanism will be reviewed to allow the Minister to better determine supply.
Bill 1 will also create a one-stop-shop to replace La Place 0-5, which has been a source of frustration for parents. Parents will have to go through the one-stop shop to get a space once it is up and running. This will make it easier for parents to know where they are on the waiting list, which is virtually impossible now.
The rules for registration at the one-stop child-care centre will be formulated to give priority to children living in disadvantaged areas.
The maximum number of children per facility will be increased from 80 to 100, and temporary space will be allowed to accommodate them as needed.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Federal budget devotes $4.3 billion to Indigenous housing needs
Ottawa is preparing to spend $4.3 billion over seven years to help improve Indigenous housing, while also giving more to help communities contend with the harmful past of residential schools.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
The federal Liberal government is promising $500 million in additional military aid to Ukraine as well as more humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv in response to Russia's invasion.
Canadians wanted to take rapid tests, but couldn't get them: StatCan
Nearly two in five Canadians say they have experienced difficulties in trying to obtain a COVID-19 rapid test, according to new survey results from Statistics Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario government won't comment on progress of digital ID program
The Ontario government is remaining tight-lipped about the progress and rollout of the proposed provincial digital ID program.
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as province's first language
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as the province's first language.
London
-
Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout
Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Two injured after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police investigating grenade discovery in Waterloo
Police say a grenade was found in a mail package in Waterloo.
-
Residents rally to save Supertest station in St. George
The Supertest station was a landmark in St. George for decades, but now sits vacant. Several residents and local businesses are hoping a restoration will save this piece of their past.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.
For the third time in a month, a lottery ticket sold in B.C. will make someone millions richer.
-
COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have paid off, advocates say
Efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to as many drug users as possible in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have paid off, prompting an advocate to urge communities with similar, vulnerable populations across the country to learn lessons from a targeted, well-resourced approach.
Edmonton
-
'Crisis in the justice system': Alberta prosecutors issue ultimatum to premier amid strike talk
The association that represents crown prosecutors in Alberta is demanding changes to the justice system, or hundreds of lawyers may walk off the job "in the very near future."
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she was shot in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Police searching for shooter who fired multiple rounds at vehicle in Castle Downs
Edmonton police are looking for information about a person who was behind the gun during a shooting in northwest Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead on ground outside Ouellette Avenue apartment: Windsor police
Windsor police have launched an active death investigation after a woman was found laying on the ground outside of an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
One person dies after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone
Essex County OPP say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Maidstone.
-
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Rising costs a concern for Sask. school divisions despite 'record' education funding
School boards in Saskatchewan said they are being forced to make difficult decisions that could ultimately lead to unwanted cuts, as expenses continue to rise.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to extend lease for temporary downtown shelter until April 2023
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is looking to extend the lease for its downtown shelter.
-
Saskatoon police charge man involved in standoff
A man taken into custody following a standoff with police has been charged.
-
City of Saskatoon changes course on $275,000 landfill art plan
City administrators are dialling back a planned public art project at the city's landfill.