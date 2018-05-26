CAQ attack: Quebec Liberal party launches website disparaging opponent
(Screenshot from testdecredibilite.com)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:08AM EDT
The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has launched a website in which it attacks the credibility of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and its leader, Francois Legault.
The website, testdecredibilite.com, "reports the promises of the CAQ and tries to demonstrate the impossibility of achieving them."
Ministers Dominique Anglade, Sebastien Proulx and Carlos Leitao are featured on the website in short videos.
The videos cover a breadth of issues, including the CAQ's proposal that kindergarten begin at age 4, and an overall shortage of manpower.
The Liberal Ministers ask CAQ party leader Francois Legault to answer questions and "stop hiding."
The CAQ has dominated public opinion polls for several months, making them the Liberals' main opponent in October's general election.
