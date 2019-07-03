

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Phil Varone to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Varone $700,000 at the NHL level and $450,000 in the AHL.

The five-foot-10,193-pound native of Vaughan, Ont., had seven points (three goals, four assists) and eight penalty minutes in 47 games with Philadelphia in 2018-19. Varone added points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 22 contests with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Varone, 28, has 17 career NHL points (eight goals, nine assists) in 97 games with Buffalo, Ottawa and Philadelphia. He has 396 points (123 goals, 373 assists) in 488 career AHL games with Rochester, Binghamton and Lehigh Valley.

He won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player in 2017-18.

Selected in the fifth round by the San Jose Sharks (147th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Varone collected 230 points in 230 Ontario Hockey League games with Kitchener, London and Erie from 2006 to 2011.