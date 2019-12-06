MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi suffered a concussion Thursday night during the Habs' 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, head coach Claude Julien confirmed Friday.

Kotkaniemi was hurt on a big hit against the boards less than two minutes into the game by Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov, which Julien and others on the Habs called a dity hit. No penalty was called on the play.

Claude Julien confirme également que Kotkaniemi a subi une commotion cérébrale et se repose à la maison après sa sortie de l'hôpital.



Claude Julien also confirms that Kotkaniemi suffered a concussion and is resting at home after being released from hospital.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2019

Kotkaniemi did not make the trip with the team to New York CIty, where the Habs will face the New York Rangers Friday night. He will be replaced in the lineup by Charles Hudon, Julien anounced Friday.

Carey Price will start against the Rangers, a night after rookie Cayden Primeau made his NHL debut against the Avalanche.

The Habs are 1-6-3 in their last 10 games.