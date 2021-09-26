Advertisement
Canadiens Cole Caufield pulled from intrasquad game as a precaution
Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield (22) gets a shot off despite pressure from Toronto Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin during the second period of their NHL preseason hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
MONTREAL -- Forward Cole Caufield was scheduled to play in the Montreal Canadiens' Red-White game on Sunday, but he left the warm-up period and did not play as a precautionary measure.
The team did not specify the nature of the problem, simply adding that "his case will be re-evaluated daily."
Caufield played in the Habs' 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto in the team's opening game.
The Habs will play a second pre-season game on Monday when the Leafs visit the Bell Centre.
The Habs' season opens on Oct. 13 in Toronto, again against the Maple Leafs.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2021.